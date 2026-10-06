LG Saxena Attends Valedictory And Passing-Out Parade Of Ladakh Police Personnel At Stongsar

Leh, Oct 6: Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today attended the valedictory function and passing-out parade of Sub-Inspectors, Head Constables, Followers and Special Police Officers (SPOs) at the Police Training School, Stongsar. The ceremonial occasion marked the successful completion of training by newly recruited personnel as well as the professional advancement of serving personnel through pre-promotional courses.

The Lieutenant Governor also inaugurated 24 two-BHK police family quarters to improve accommodation and welfare of personnel; launched the official Emblem, Flag, Logo and badges of the Ladakh Fire & Rescue Service to strengthen its identity and professionalism; inaugurated its official website to provide citizens easy access to fire-safety services and information; and released the Comprehensive Fire Safety Handbook to enhance fire prevention, preparedness, emergency response and public awareness.

The Lieutenant Governor inspected the parade and took the salute of the marching contingents during the ceremonial march past. He also presented awards to the Overall Best, Indoor Best, Outdoor Best and Best Marchman among the Sub-Inspectors, Head Constables, Followers and SPOs. The Chief Drill Inspector was also felicitated on the occasion for his contribution to the training and preparation of the personnel.

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A total of 114 newly recruited SPOs have successfully completed their training and are being inducted into Ladakh Police. They will be deployed in the newly created districts of Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Drass and Zanskar, augmenting police manpower and strengthening the Police presence closer to communities in remote and difficult-to-access areas.

The passing-out parade also marked the successful completion of pre-promotional courses by 99 police personnel. These include 8 Sub-Inspectors undergoing courses for promotion to Inspectors, 9 Assistant Sub-Inspectors for promotion to Sub-Inspectors, 77 Head Constables for promotion to Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and 5 Police Followers for induction as Constables.

Congratulating all the passing-out personnel, the Lieutenant Governor noted that policing in Ladakh involves unique challenges arising from its vast geographical spread, high-altitude locations, difficult terrain, extreme weather conditions and dispersed settlements.

“Ladakh Police performs its duty in some of the most challenging conditions in the country, and the courage, discipline and dedication of its personnel deserve our highest appreciation. Today’s induction of 114 newly recruited SPOs, along with the promotion and professional advancement of 99 serving personnel, will further strengthen the Police force across Ladakh. Our initiatives for police housing and the strengthening of Fire & Rescue Services are aimed at ensuring that our personnel are supported with better facilities, modern systems and the resources they need to serve the people effectively,” said L-G Saxena.

L-G Saxena emphasised that professional advancement in the Police is not merely about assuming a higher rank but also about accepting greater responsibility, leadership and accountability. He highlighted the importance of legal knowledge, investigation skills, technology, discipline, integrity and professional conduct in modern policing.

During the programme, the Lieutenant Governor also inaugurated four building blocks comprising 24 two-BHK family quarters for eligible personnel from the rank of Follower to Head Constable. Constructed at a cost of ₹11.04 crore, the quarters have been designed specifically keeping Ladakh’s harsh climatic conditions in view.

The Lieutenant Governor also launched the official Emblem, Flag, Logo and Shoulder, Cap and Belt Badges of the Ladakh Fire & Rescue Service. He also e-inaugurated the official website of the Ladakh Fire & Rescue Service, which has been developed as a single digital platform for citizens and other stakeholders. The website will provide access to Fire NOC services, fire safety guidelines, advisories, forms, rules and regulations, emergency contact details, fire station information and public awareness material, thereby promoting transparency, accessibility and citizen convenience.

A Comprehensive Fire Safety Handbook for Ladakh was also launched on the occasion. The handbook covers fire prevention, safety measures, emergency response, evacuation procedures, rescue operations and public awareness, and is intended as a practical reference for citizens, commercial establishments, institutions, offices and other stakeholders.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed confidence that the induction of new personnel, professional advancement of serving Police personnel and the initiatives launched for Police welfare and Fire & Rescue Services would make Ladakh’s security and emergency response systems more modern, responsive, professional and people-centric.

He paid tribute to the officers and personnel of Ladakh Police and Ladakh Fire & Rescue Service for their dedicated service and said that their courage, professionalism and commitment constitute a vital strength of Ladakh’s security and emergency response system.