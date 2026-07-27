LG Saxena Attends Closing Ceremony Of 6th LG Horse Polo Cup At Drass

Drass, Jul 27: Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today attended the closing ceremony of the 6th LG Horse Polo Cup 2026 at the historic Goshan Polo Ground, Drass, where he announced a substantial increase in prize money for the winner and runner-up teams to encourage greater youth participation in sports and motivate sportspersons across the region. L-G Saxena announced that the prize money for this year's winners would be increased to Rs 1 lakh and the runner-up team would receive Rs 50,000, up from Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively. He further announced that the winners of next year's edition would receive Rs 2 lakh, while the runner-up team would receive Rs 1 lakh.

Organised from July 21 to 27, the prestigious UT-level championship witnessed the participation of eighteen men's teams and four women's teams from different parts of Ladakh, showcasing the region's rich sporting heritage and enduring tradition of horse polo. The final match was played between Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (LSRC) and Animal Husbandry Department, Leh, in which the LSRC polo team emerged victorious and lifted the cup.

Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, and Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Mohmad Haneefa Jan, were present during the event.

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The tournament, now in its sixth edition, has emerged as a flagship sporting event that promotes indigenous sports, celebrates Ladakh's unique cultural heritage, and provides a platform for talented riders and horses to compete under the challenging high-altitude conditions of the region. The event also reinforced Drass's growing stature as a centre for traditional equestrian sports and cultural tourism.

Addressing the gathering, L-G Saxena said it was a matter of immense pleasure to be part of the grand finale of the LG Horse Polo Cup. He described horse polo as much more than a sport in Ladakh, calling it a living heritage that embodies the region's warrior spirit, horsemanship and cultural identity. Deeply rooted in Ladakhi and Balti traditions, the sport has been played across villages for generations, with Drass continuing to preserve and carry forward this invaluable legacy, he said.

Congratulating all the participating men's and women's teams, the Lieutenant Governor commended their skill, endurance and sportsmanship. He also appreciated the increasing participation of women's teams, stating that it reflects the growing empowerment of women in sports and society across Ladakh.

The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed the commitment of the Union Territory Administration to promoting horse polo alongside the development of modern sports infrastructure. He underlined the potential of integrating horse polo with adventure tourism and cultural festivals to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities, particularly in Drass, while promoting Ladakh as a unique cultural and tourism destination.

The closing ceremony concluded with the presentation of trophies and awards to the winning teams and outstanding performers.