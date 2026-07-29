LG Saxena Approves Reconstitution Of Ladakh State Board For Wildlife

Leh, Jul 29: Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has approved the reconstitution of the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL), UT Ladakh, by nominating eminent conservationists, ecologists, environmentalists and representatives of non-governmental organisations working in the field of wildlife conservation.

The reconstitution has been necessitated following the completion of the one-year tenure of the existing nominated members on May 29, 2026, and to facilitate the functioning of the Board.

The State Board for Wildlife is the apex statutory body in the Union Territory for matters relating to wildlife conservation and biodiversity management. Constituted under Section 6 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Board advises the Government on policies for the protection and conservation of wildlife, reviews the progress of wildlife conservation programmes, recommends measures for protecting habitats and endangered species, promotes coexistence between local communities and wildlife, and considers proposals relating to protected areas in accordance with the provisions of the Act. The Board also plays a vital role in balancing developmental needs with ecological sustainability, particularly in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region of Ladakh.

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L-G Saxena said that the reconstituted State Board for Wildlife will further strengthen wildlife conservation efforts in the Union Territory through scientific guidance, stakeholder participation and coordinated action for the protection of Ladakh's unique biodiversity and ecologically sensitive landscapes. "Ladakh is home to some of India's most unique wildlife species and one of the most fragile mountain ecosystems in the world. The State Board for Wildlife plays a pivotal role in guiding conservation policies, protecting biodiversity and ensuring that development proceeds in harmony with nature. The inclusion of experienced wildlife experts, scientists, conservationists and civil society representatives will strengthen evidence-based decision-making and reinforce our commitment to preserving Ladakh's rich natural heritage for future generations," said L-G Saxena.