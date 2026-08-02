LG Saxena approves Ladakh Sports Policy 2026 with scholarships up to Rs 1 lakh a month

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Aug 1: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the New Ladakh Sports Policy 2026, introducing a comprehensive financial support system for sportspersons with monthly scholarships of up to Rs 1 lakh and one-time cash incentives of up to Rs 1 crore to encourage sporting excellence in the Union Territory.

A statement said the policy was finalized after extensive consultations with stakeholders over the past two months based on the guiding principles of "Scout, Facilitate and Recognise".

Advertisement

It said the policy aims to create a vibrant sports ecosystem and promote sports as a viable career option for the youth in line with the Centre's Khelo India initiative.

According to the new policy, medal winners in recognised international, national, UT-level and school-level competitions will receive monthly scholarships for 12 months from the date they win a medal.

As per the statement, International gold medallists will receive Rs 1 lakh per month, while silver and bronze winners will get Rs 80,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively.

Similarly, the National gold medallists will receive Rs 75,000 per month, with Rs 50,000 for silver and Rs 30,000 for bronze winners.

At the UT level, gold, silver and bronze medallists will receive Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 per month, respectively.

The policy also ensures automatic enhancement of scholarships when an athlete progresses to a higher level of competition, the statement said, adding that the upgraded scholarship will be provided for a fresh one-year period without recovering the amount already paid under the previous category.

Apart from the monthly scholarships, the policy provides one-time cash incentives ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore for medal winners in recognised International, National, UT and school-level competitions.

It also announces a one-time cash award of Rs 10 lakh for mountaineers from Ladakh who successfully scale peaks above 8,000 metres anywhere in the world.

Special cash awards have also been introduced for athletes excelling in Paralympic, Para Asian, Para Commonwealth, National Para Sports and Special Olympics events.

LG Ladakh, VK Saxena said the policy reflects the administration's long-term commitment to nurturing sporting talent by ensuring sustained financial support, quality coaching, modern infrastructure and career opportunities.

He said the initiative would allow talented sportspersons to focus on training and competition without financial burden on their families while helping Ladakh emerge as a leading sporting destination.