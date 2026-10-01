LG Saxena approves four new water-security schemes for Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 30: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today approved four new water-infrastructure projects in Kargil district, aimed at strengthening water security and ensuring reliable availability of water to meet the drinking and agricultural requirements of the people.

On the directions of the LG, the Administration has also released a fund of Rs 5 crore for developing the water infrastructure at Hunderman Village, the last Indian Village on the India - Pakistan Border.

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Pursuant to the directions, the Department prepared the DPRs for the four works.

The schemes are intended to strengthen the local water infrastructure by creating facilities for diversion, storage and better utilisation of available water resources, including snow-melt water.

These projects are part of the LG's sustained focus on strengthening water security in Ladakh, particularly in view of the region's challenging geography, limited water resources and dependence on seasonal water availability.

The LG has been working on a war footing to ensure that people across Ladakh have reliable access to water for both drinking and agricultural purposes.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Saxena reiterated that ensuring water security remains a priority of the UT Administration.

He said, "Water security is one of the foremost priorities of the UT Administration. Given Ladakh's challenging geography, fragile ecology and limited water resources, we must work with urgency to conserve, store and efficiently utilise every available source of water. The four projects approved for Kargil are an important step in this direction and will help strengthen water availability for both drinking and agricultural purposes."

The LG also accorded approval for execution of the schemes for the following schemes, at an estimated cost of Rs 3.20 crore, which includes construction of Tunnel at Apati Nallah, construction of an earthen channel for diversion of snow-melting water from Musbar Nallah to Sharcha Nallah, construction of a new earthen pond at Barchay in Kargil district, under Project Him Sarovar and construction of a new earthen pond at Apati, Kargil district under Project Him Sarovar.