LG Saxena Approves Draft Recruitment Rules For 129 Junior Scale Posts

LEH/JAMMU, Sept 14: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved draft recruitment rules for 129 junior scale posts across 15 departments and services of the UT administration, opening new avenues for promotion and career progression for serving government employees, officials said.

The proposed rules provide a structured pathway for eligible officers in feeder cadres to move to junior scale posts after completing the prescribed qualifying service, they said.

The rules cover posts in the general administration, cooperative, employment, excise and taxation, consumer affairs and public distribution, handicrafts and handlooms, industries and commerce, information, labour, rural development, revenue, social welfare, tourism and transport departments.

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The draft rules have been framed following the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) September 9 amendment empowering the lieutenant governor to frame rules for group 'B' gazetted services and posts, including those forming part of a common cadre such as the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS), the officials said.

Earlier, such posts were outside the L-G's rule-making powers.

The development follows Saxena's intervention with the MHA in July, when he raised the issue of delays in regular promotions in the absence of necessary recruitment rules, the officials said.

Saxena thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his continued support in strengthening governance in Ladakh, they said.

"Strong and efficient institutions are essential for delivering responsive and effective governance. These recruitment rules will provide deserving officers in the feeder cadres a clear and structured pathway for career progression, while direct recruitment will bring fresh talent into the administration," Saxena said.

The proposed recruitment pattern provides for 50 per cent direct recruitment and 50 per cent promotion in several services. Overall, 79 posts have been identified for direct recruitment and 50 for promotions, they added.

The draft rules will be placed in the public domain for 30 days, inviting suggestions and objections from the stakeholders.

After the examination of the feedback and necessary modifications, the final proposals will be submitted to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for consultation and approval, as applicable, before notification, the officials said.