LG Saxena Approves Decentralisation Of Registration Of Societies And Firms By Empowering Deputy Commissioners As Registrars

Leh, Jul 31: In a significant step towards improving ease of access to public services and strengthening grassroots governance, Lieutenant Governor, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, has approved the assignment of the charge of Registrar of Societies and Firms to the Deputy Commissioners of all seven districts of Ladakh within their respective jurisdictions. The decision is aimed at decentralising the registration process and making statutory services related to societies and firms more accessible to the people.

At present, the Director, Industries and Commerce, Ladakh, is functioning as the Registrar of Firms for the Union Territory. Since the Director, Industries and Commerce, is based in Leh, it caused considerable hardships to people as they had to travel all the way to Leh from different far-off places in Ladakh. Therefore, keeping in mind the need to provide citizen-centric services at the doorsteps, the L-G decided to empower the Deputy Commissioners of each district to discharge the functions of the Registrar of Societies and Firms within their respective districts.

This will significantly benefit residents, entrepreneurs, self-help groups, voluntary organisations and other stakeholders by enabling quicker registration and timely disposal of matters relating to societies and firms in their own districts, without the need to approach a central authority sitting in Leh.

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Further, Ladakh has a vibrant cooperative culture and a large population of the region is engaged in various employment activities through these societies. This move will, therefore, strengthen the functioning of cooperative societies, promote administrative efficiency and ease of access to statutory services throughout the Union Territory.

"Our endeavour is to bring governance closer to the people by making essential public services more accessible and responsive. Empowering the Deputy Commissioners as Registrars of Societies and Firms will simplify the registration process, reduce inconvenience to citizens and strengthen institutional support for community organisations, entrepreneurs and partnership firms across all districts of Ladakh. This decentralised approach reflects our commitment to transparent, efficient and people-centric governance," said L-G Shri Saxena.

The Registrar of Societies and Firms plays a key role in facilitating the registration of societies and partnership firms, maintaining statutory records, processing new applications for registration, renewal and amendments, and ensuring compliance with the provisions of the relevant laws. The decentralised arrangement is expected to make these services more efficient, transparent and citizen-friendly, while reducing procedural delays and improving the ease of doing business and functioning of voluntary organisations in Ladakh.