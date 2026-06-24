Ladakh LG Approves Setting Up Of Screening Committee To Strengthen Anti-Narcotics Framework

Leh, Jun 24: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday approved the constitution of a screening committee under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act to strengthen the anti-narcotics framework in the region.

Over the past few months, Ladakh has witnessed an alarming rise in cases related to drug abuse and narcotic substances.

Recognising the far-reaching consequences of drug abuse on individuals, families and society, the administration has been pursuing a multi-pronged strategy encompassing prevention, awareness, rehabilitation and stringent enforcement measures to curb the menace.

A spokesperson of the Lok Bhavan said the screening committee would conduct a prior scrutiny of detention proposals from sponsoring agencies, such as police, NCB and customs in drug trafficking-related cases.

"It will examine evidence, the gravity of offenses, assess the adequacy of material placed on record and make appropriate recommendations to the competent authority as to whether the accused poses a genuine threat to public order and if preventive detention is strictly necessary," the spokesperson said.

"The Committee will also facilitate inter-agency coordination and strengthen the overall enforcement framework against organised drug trafficking in the Union Territory. The PITNDPS Act provides for preventive detention of persons engaged in illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances," the spokesperson said.

However, at present, the Union Territory of Ladakh does not have a formally constituted Screening Committee for prior scrutiny of detention proposals under the PITNDPS Act.

The absence of such an institutional mechanism could potentially lead to procedural inconsistencies and increase the likelihood of detention orders being challenged on legal and procedural grounds.

Recognising this gap, and drawing upon the best practices adopted across the country, LG Saxena has approved the constitution of the screening committee to ensure due diligence, procedural uniformity and reinforce the legal sustainability of preventive detention orders.

"Drug abuse poses a serious threat to our youth, and the social fabric of Ladakh. While rehabilitation and awareness remain equally important, there can be no compromise in our resolve to act firmly against those involved in illicit trafficking of narcotic substances," the Lt Governor said.

He said preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act is an extraordinary legal measure and, therefore, every proposal must undergo rigorous scrutiny and legal examination, before such powers are invoked.

"The constitution of this screening committee will ensure procedural consistency, objective assessment and legal robustness in detention proposals. It will also ensure that every preventive action taken by the Administration, stands on the strongest legal footing," Saxena said.

The spokesperson said the move is also in line with evolving practices adopted by several states and Union Territories, which have constituted similar committees comprising senior police officers, legal experts and representatives of enforcement agencies to scrutinise detention proposals before they are placed before the competent authority.

"Such mechanisms have emerged as important procedural safeguards to ensure that preventive detention powers, which are exceptional in nature, are exercised only after careful and objective examination of all relevant material," he said. (Agencies)