LG reviews performance, expenditures of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in various sectors

*Directs officials to track set indicators at district level

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting at Civil Secretariat to review the implementation and sector-wise progress of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the UT of Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and senior officers.

The Lt Governor appraised the performance, financial outlays and expenditures of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in various sectors including agriculture, education, health, social welfare, livelihood mission, border area development, Rurban mission, skill development etc.

“Transparency and speed of implementation have played a pivotal role in enabling transformation of J&K in the last three years. 100% utilization of allocation under various flagship programmes of the Government of India is critical for inclusive growth and unlocking the potential of our Union Territory,” the Lt Governor said.

He directed the officials to track set indicators at district level, organize workshops for Deputy Commissioners and District officers, and monitor the delivery machinery.

We need to make dedicated efforts for on-ground execution for 100% saturation of all schemes to ensure all entitled beneficiaries get facilities and no one is left behind, the Lt Governor said.

“Well-ordered functioning and implementation of the schemes, tracking and monitoring the progress of various projects is crucial for converting the programmes into desired outcome on the ground and to achieve the social objectives,” he said.

The Lt Governor asked the Departments to create a comprehensive plan to avoid delays and create more fiscal space.

He directed the Labour & Employment Department to submit a proposal for the establishment of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in Srinagar.

The Health Department was directed to focus on increasing the Utilization of SEHAT Golden Card in Government Hospitals.

Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary Finance Department outlined various critical components of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the UT of J&K.