LG Reviews J&K Security Scenario At High-Level Unified Headquarters Meeting In Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of the Unified Headquarters (UHQ) at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar to review the prevailing security situation across Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), intelligence agencies and the civil administration, including the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to details, the meeting focused on reviewing the overall security scenario across the Union Territory and assessing the preparedness of various agencies to address emerging security challenges.

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The meeting also underscored the importance of coordination among security forces, intelligence agencies and the civil administration to ensure a coordinated response to security-related developments across Jammu and Kashmir.

The review comes ahead of the winter season, when security preparedness and coordination among different agencies remain important aspects of the administration’s operational planning.

The Unified Headquarters serves as a key coordination mechanism bringing together senior representatives of security forces, intelligence agencies and the civil administration to assess security-related developments, share intelligence inputs and discuss coordinated measures.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the prevailing security environment and discussed matters concerning preparedness, coordination and the overall security framework across the Union Territory.

However, details of the specific issues discussed and decisions taken during the meeting were not immediately available.

The high-level review reflects the administration’s continued emphasis on coordination among security agencies and the civil administration to maintain vigilance and address security-related concerns across Jammu and Kashmir.(KNC)