LG Remembers Maharaja Hari Singh, Hails His Progressive Reforms And Public Service

JAMMU, Sept 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to social reforms, public welfare and inclusive development.

In a message posted on X, the Lieutenant Governor described Maharaja Hari Singh as an enlightened statesman and progressive thinker who introduced several far-reaching reforms aimed at improving the welfare and empowerment of the people.

“His ideals of public service, equality and inclusive development continue to guide us all,” LG Sinha said.

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The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the enduring relevance of Maharaja Hari Singh’s vision, particularly his emphasis on social equality, welfare-oriented governance and development for the wider public.

The birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh is observed to commemorate his legacy and contributions to the social and administrative development of Jammu and Kashmir.