LG releases four books

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released a book titled “Living the Gita Today”, authored by Prof. Vandana Sharma, Dr. Shachi Sood and Dr. Vinay Kumar, at Lok Bhavan, today.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the authors for presenting a contemporary interpretation of the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, exploring its relevance to modern challenges including inner conflict, stress, leadership, purpose and ethical living.

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The book, published by Allied Publishers, Noida with the support of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, is structured into ten chapters and discusses 90 selected verses of the Gita. It aims at bridging the gap between Indian knowledge traditions and their timeless contemporary relevance.

B. R. Shankaranand, Sangathan Mantri, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal; Jitendra Bhardwaj, Shetriya Sampark Adhikari, BSM; Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir; Prof. Geeta Singh, University of Delhi; Prof. Naseer Iqbal, Registrar, University of Kashmir; Shaffat Hukkani, Convener, Vishwagram Kashmir Chapter, and other prominent citizens were also present.

Lieutenant Governor also released a book titled ‘Journal of the Waypoints’, based on the Kashmiri poetry of acclaimed multilingual poet Dr Satish Vimal.

The book, authored by eminent writer, translator and poet, Mushtaque B. Barq, features forty selected Kashmiri poems of Dr Vimal, translated into English and critically elucidated by Barq, thereby introducing the poet’s literary expression to a wider readership beyond the Kashmiri-speaking world.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated Barq’s effort in translating and analysing Vimal’s poetry. He wished Dr Satish Vimal and Mushtaque B. Barq, a fruitful and creative literary journey ahead.

Sheikh Waseem, Publisher was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor released two books published by Gulshan Books Kashmir.

The releases include “History of Kashmiri Language and Poetry”, authored by Abdul Ahad Azad and translated by Umar Shah, alongside “The Stranger Besides Me”, by Prof. Neerja Mattoo.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the authors, publication house and everyone associated with the publications.

The books are part of Gulshan Books Kashmir’s wider publishing programme aimed at bringing works on Kashmir’s literary and cultural traditions to readers.

Sheikh Ajaz, Chairman, Gulshan Books; Sheikh Meelad and Sheikh Maied, Managing Directors, Gulshan Books were also present.