LG Provides Rs 11 Lakh Compensation To Fire-affected Warehouse Traders; More To Follow: Deepak Gupta
Warehouse Traders Association President Deepak Gupta said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had provided Rs 11 lakh in compensation to traders affected by the recent fire incident in the Warehouse area.Gupta said the LG had also...
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Warehouse Traders Association President Deepak Gupta said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had provided Rs 11 lakh in compensation to traders affected by the recent fire incident in the Warehouse area.Gupta said the LG had also assured that further financial assistance would be considered after discussions with the Government.