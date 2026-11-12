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Home / Videos / LG Provides Rs 11 Lakh Compensation To Fire-affected Warehouse Traders; More To Follow: Deepak Gupta

LG Provides Rs 11 Lakh Compensation To Fire-affected Warehouse Traders; More To Follow: Deepak Gupta

        Warehouse Traders Association President Deepak Gupta said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had provided Rs 11 lakh in compensation to traders affected by the recent fire incident in the Warehouse area.Gupta said the LG had also...

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Daily Excelsior
06:43 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Warehouse Traders Association President Deepak Gupta said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had provided Rs 11 lakh in compensation to traders affected by the recent fire incident in the Warehouse area.Gupta said the LG had also assured that further financial assistance would be considered after discussions with the Government.

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