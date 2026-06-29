LG Performs 'Pratham Puja' To Mark Ceremonial Start Of Amarnath Yatra, 'Maha Yagya' Held In Jammu

Jammu/Srinagar, Jun 29: Pratham pujas were held on Monday in Jammu and at the cave shrine of Amarnath, marking the ceremonial start of the annual pilgrimage beginning July 3.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed traditional rituals at the cave shrine while another pratham puja was held for the first time in Jammu city as a part of 'maha yagya' on the banks of the Tawi river.

The annual 57-day pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 3 from the twin routes – the 48-km traditional Pahalgam track in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on July 2. It will culminate on August 28 on Raksha Bandhan.

At the Amarnath shrine, Sinha performed the pratham puja, sought the blessings of Baba Barfani and prayed for peace, prosperity, health and well-being of all.

Sinha said the administration, the Amarnath shrine board, Army, police, security forces, local communities, service providers and volunteers are working in complete synergy to ensure a safe, hassle-free and a memorable pilgrimage for devotees.

With significantly upgraded infrastructure, enhanced facilities and invaluable support of people, the authorities are fully prepared to welcome the devotees for a spiritually fulfilling journey, he said.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) organises the pratham puja at the cave shrine on Jyeshtha Purnima annually.

DGP Nalin Prabhat, Special DG (coordination) S J M Gillani, SASB CEO Mandeep Bhandari and Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg accompanied Sinha to the cave shrine.

In Jammu, a 'maha yagya' held at the newly developed Tawi riverfront saw the participation of scores of sadhus, heads of religious organisations and senior civil and police officials amid Vedic chants and offerings into the sacred fire.

Yatra registration and pilgrim facilitation services have been shifted from the congested railway station area to the riverfront, where authorities have established registration counters, langars and other amenities for devotees.

Head of the Jammu's Ram temple, Mahant Rameshwar Dass, said holding the pratham puja in the city was a significant way to begin the pilgrimage.

"The people of India wholeheartedly welcome this initiative. The Tawi riverfront offers a vast space where lakhs of devotees can gather. From now onwards, registrations will be conducted here with all necessary facilities," he told reporters here.

Recalling the difficulties faced by pilgrims in previous years, Dass said many devotees had to stay in inadequate accommodations near the railway station, with some even spending nights on footpaths.

"The arrangements are now much better and will continue to improve. There has always been tremendous enthusiasm for Baba's Yatra, and I believe this year the number of pilgrims will be higher than ever before," he said.

President of the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rajesh Gupta, said the special prayers on Jyeshtha Purnima has been an annual tradition and this year coincided with the inauguration of the new registration arrangements at the Tawi riverfront.

"Our only prayer is that a large number of pilgrims undertake the yatra and that it is completed peacefully, safely and without any obstacles," Gupta said.

A religious leader said the yagya in Jammu complemented the pratham puja at the shrine.

"In Sanatan tradition, every auspicious undertaking begins with Vedic rituals for the best outcome. The Tawi riverfront has become a beautiful spiritual destination and devotees visiting Jammu before proceeding to Kashmir will have a unique experience," he said.

He said Jammu, the abode of Goddess Bhagwati, and Kashmir, the abode of Lord Shiva, together symbolise the divine Ardhanarishvara, reflecting the spiritual unity of the pilgrimage.

Authorities conducted a full-scale dry run of the Amarnath Yatra convoy along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to assess security, logistics and inter-agency coordination ahead of the pilgrimage.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti flagged off the convoy from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp at 5 am and travelled in one of the buses to review arrangements firsthand.

Officials said the exercise evaluated convoy movement, security measures and emergency response mechanisms along the route.

Security forces also carried out area domination patrols, search and cordon operations, besides strengthening deployments at the yatra base camps, along the highway and at boarding and lodging centres across the Jammu region.

Officials said more than 3.75 lakh pilgrims have so far registered for this year's Amarnath Yatra.