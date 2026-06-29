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Home / Videos / LG Performs 'Pratham Puja' at Holy Amarnath Cave

LG Performs 'Pratham Puja' at Holy Amarnath Cave

    Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji, formally marking the ceremonial commencement of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The traditional ritual, held ahead of the pilgrimage,...

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Daily Excelsior
12:00 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Amarnath Ji, formally marking the ceremonial commencement of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The traditional ritual, held ahead of the pilgrimage, signifies the spiritual beginning of one of the country's most revered annual religious journeys. Priests conducted the sacred ceremonies amid Vedic chants and prayers, invoking blessings for the peaceful and successful conduct of the Yatra.

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