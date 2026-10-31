LG pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 30: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha paid tribute to Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on the eve of his birth anniversary.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said, "On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I extend my warm greetings to the people of Jammu Kashmir".

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"I hope the National Unity Day celebration will further strengthen the spirit of oneness and peace in the Union Territory", he said.

"Sardar Patel remains a timeless symbol of selfless service, patriotism, and unyielding integrity. As the Architect of National Unity, his vision forged a strong and united India. This Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, let us honor his legacy by pledging to strengthen peace, harmony, and national solidarity," he added.

"On this sacred occasion, I appeal to all sections of society, especially our youth to uphold the spirit of unity and work together to build a stronger, self-reliant Jammu Kashmir, " he further said.