LG pays tribute to JKP martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 13: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has paid tribute to the brave personnel of Jammu & Kashmir Police who laid down their lives in line of duty at Kishtwar.

In a post on X , the Lieutenant Governor said:

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"I am deeply grieved by the tragic loss of the brave personnel of Jammu & Kashmir Police, Babi Chand and Rashpal Kumar, who laid down their lives in line of duty at Kishtwar. I strongly condemn the cowardly attack.

Their courage, unwavering dedication, and selfless service to the nation will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief. We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in solidarity."