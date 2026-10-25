LG pays tribute to Dr Rahi Masoom Raza on his centenary celebration event

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 24: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha paid rich tribute to eminent litterateur Dr. Rahi Masoom Raza on the occasion of his birth centenary celebration event and highlighted his immense contribution to Indian literature and cinema.

In a message delivered for the commemorative programme organised in Ghazipur, the Lieutenant Governor noted that Rahi Sahab's writings reflected the spirit of Ghazipur, Purvanchal, and India, while carrying a universal vision rooted in humanity and cultural harmony.

Advertisement

The Lieutenant Governor said that Dr. Rahi Masoom Raza, through works such as Aadha Gaon, Topi Shukla, and Katra Bi Arzoo, as well as his contribution to the screenplay of Mahabharat, conveyed the message that India's culture, heritage, and future belong to every citizen.

Highlighting the relevance of Rahi Masoom Raza's message and vision in present time, the Lieutenant Governor stated that the country's unity is anchored in constitutional ideals and in shared traditions, brotherhood, aspirations, and everyday experiences. He called upon citizens to strengthen social trust through dialogue, cooperation, and compassion, and to view India's diversity as a source of collective strength.

He urged the youth to remain connected to their roots while pursuing ambitious goals. He said the younger generation should carry the values of their heritage wherever they go and transform opportunities into new possibilities through innovation, hard work, and dedication.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing unprecedented development. Significant progress had been achieved in infrastructure, digital connectivity, financial inclusion, women's empowerment, housing, sanitation, and access to essential services. The massive efforts for inclusive development have enhanced the dignity and opportunities available to ordinary citizens," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor underscored that the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 requires the active participation of every citizen and the accelerated development of all the regions so that they can play a vital role in India's transformation.

"Today, India is demonstrating its capability in many fields, from space to digital public infrastructure and the world sees our country as a reliable partner. I want us to move forward with a collective resolve and a single goal to build an India that is developed, prosperous, strong, self-reliant, and technologically advanced", he said.

"Dr. Rahi Masoom Raza's birth centenary celebration is an opportunity to give a new direction to the future. It should be our resolve to make our diversity our strength, and by choosing dialogue, cooperation, and compassion, we will further strengthen social trust," the Lieutenant Governor said.