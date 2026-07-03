LG pays obeisance at ancient Shri Ram Mandir at Purani Mandi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today paid obeisance at the ancient Shri Ram Mandir at Purani Mandi Jammu. He prayed for the happiness, well-being and prosperity of all.

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During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor also extended his heartfelt best wishes to the Sadhus and Sadhvis who are embarking on the holy annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji.

Mahamandleshwar Mahant Shri Rameshwar Dass; Yudhvir Sethi and Kuldeep Raj Dubey, Members of Legislative Assembly; religious leaders and senior officials accompanied the Lieutenant Governor.