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Home / State / LG pays obeisance at ancient Shri Ram Mandir at Purani Mandi

LG pays obeisance at ancient Shri Ram Mandir at Purani Mandi

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, July 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today paid obeisance at the ancient Shri Ram Mandir at Purani Mandi Jammu. He prayed for the happiness, well-being and prosperity of all. Click here to watch video During his visit,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:26 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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LG Manoj Sinha paying obeisance at ancient Shri Ram Mandir at Purani Mandi, Jammu on Thursday.

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today paid obeisance at the ancient Shri Ram Mandir at Purani Mandi Jammu. He prayed for the happiness, well-being and prosperity of all.

Click here to watch video

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During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor also extended his heartfelt best wishes to the Sadhus and Sadhvis who are embarking on the holy annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji.

Mahamandleshwar Mahant Shri Rameshwar Dass; Yudhvir Sethi and Kuldeep Raj Dubey, Members of Legislative Assembly; religious leaders and senior officials accompanied the Lieutenant Governor.

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