LG Orders Comprehensive Audit of Educational Institutions Over Anti-National Literature

Directs Removal of Objectionable Content, Strict Screening of Books; Heads of Institutions to Be Held Personally Accountable

Srinagar, July 7 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review action taken against the circulation of books and literature containing alleged anti-national and separatist content in educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir, directing authorities to conduct a comprehensive audit and enforce strict accountability.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Additional Director Intelligence Bureau Pankaj Thakur, ADGP CID Nitish Kumar and Commissioner Secretary School Education Ram Niwas Sharma.

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According to an official statement, the Lieutenant Governor was informed that books allegedly glorifying separatism had been recovered from certain educational institutions. Officials briefed the meeting that those responsible for procuring, approving or circulating such material would face strict legal action.

Sinha directed the concerned departments to establish a robust mechanism to ensure that no books, journals, magazines or other publications containing anti-national, separatist or objectionable content are procured, distributed or made available in universities, government and private colleges, schools, and public or private libraries.

The Lieutenant Governor also ordered a comprehensive audit and inspection of educational institutions across Jammu and Kashmir, directing heads of institutions to certify within a specified timeframe that no such material exists on their campuses.

He further instructed authorities to examine the websites and digital repositories of universities and higher educational institutions and remove any objectionable material, if found.

To strengthen oversight, Sinha directed the formulation of a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for the procurement of books and academic material in schools, colleges and universities. The proposed SoP will include a stringent screening mechanism along with periodic random scrutiny by a panel of educationists, intellectuals and senior officers to prevent objectionable content from entering educational institutions.

Warning of strict action against any negligence, the Lieutenant Governor said any lapse in implementing these directions would invite accountability and that the head of the concerned institution would be held personally responsible.

Reaffirming the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the academic environment, Sinha said educational institutions must remain centres of learning, nation-building and constitutional values, asserting that there would be zero tolerance for any attempt to mislead or radicalise students through objectionable literature.