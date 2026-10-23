LG, Omar congratulate Sheetal on double gold

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today congratulated ace para archer Sheetal Devi on winning two gold medals at the Asian Para Games 2026, bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir and the country.

The Lieutenant Governor hailed Sheetal's extraordinary achievement, saying that defending her individual title and clinching gold in the mixed team event reflected her grit and resilience. The Chief Minister also lauded Sheetal for winning gold in the Women's Compound Individual and Compound Mixed Team events, describing her performance as a moment of immense pride. He wished her continued success and expressed hope that her achievements would inspire aspiring sportspersons.