LG Offers Prayers At Historic Shri Ram Mandir In Jammu, Extends Best Wishes To Amarnath Pilgrims

Jammu, July 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday paid obeisance at the ancient Shri Ram Mandir and offered prayers for peace, happiness, well-being and prosperity of the people.

During his visit to the historic temple, the Lieutenant Governor sought divine blessings and prayed for the continued progress and welfare of Jammu and Kashmir and the nation.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also conveyed his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Sadhus and Sadhvis embarking on the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. He wished the pilgrims a safe, peaceful and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage.

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The visit witnessed the presence of prominent religious and public representatives, including Mahamandleshwar Mahant Shri Rameshwar Dass, Yudhvir Sethi and Kuldeep Raj Dubey, besides religious leaders and senior civil and police officials.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the devotees and temple management during the visit before extending his best wishes for the successful conduct of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.