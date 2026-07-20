LG Mourns Poonch Landslide Tragedy, Orders Immediate Relief And Comprehensive Assistance For Bereaved Families

Srinagar, July 20 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of seven lives in a rain-triggered landslide in Poonch district and directed the administration to provide immediate relief, rehabilitation and all possible assistance to the affected families.

Expressing his condolences, the Lieutenant Governor said the devastating landslide, triggered by incessant heavy rainfall, claimed seven precious lives, leaving the region in mourning.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for strength to help them endure the irreparable loss.

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“A tragic landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Poonch has resulted in the loss of seven precious lives. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He further directed senior officials to ensure prompt relief measures and extend every possible assistance to the families affected by the tragedy, while closely monitoring the situation on the ground.

According to officials, the tragic incident occurred in the Domail Dhok Nandichool area of Loran in Poonch district, where seven persons, including women and children, lost their lives after being buried under debris following a massive landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall.

The administration has launched relief operations in the affected area, while authorities are assessing the damage and ensuring all necessary support reaches the affected families without delay. (KNC)