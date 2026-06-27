LG Met With Civil Society Groups, Business Leaders And Religious Heads To Discuss Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Jun 27: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today met with Civil Society Groups, Business Leaders, and Religious Heads to discuss the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. During his interaction, the Lieutenant Governor appealed to all sections of the society to actively support and contribute to this sacred journey, which is a true symbol of social harmony and he urged the public to come forward to ensure a memorable spiritual experience for all pilgrims.

The Lieutenant Governor said that Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is an opportunity to showcase our culture of selfless service, compassion, and hospitality to the world.

“Let us unite across all sectors to make this year’s pilgrimage a beacon of faith, unity, and devotion. As pilgrims embark on the sacred journey to Baba Barfani’s cave, let us transform our devotion into compassionate action, making this Yatra a true testament to ultimate experience and human kindness,” he said.

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This sacred journey of devotion, dedication and faith will begin on 3 July and conclude on 28 August this year. The Lieutenant Governor said that the representatives of civil society, religious and business leaders, and social workers are the guardians of our nation’s moral conscience.

“Everyone present here is a custodian of spiritual traditions. Generation after generation, we have ensured that Baba Amarnath’s ancient spiritual heritage remains vibrant. As we prepare once again to welcome the devotees, I look to each of you for your guidance and cooperation. Your role is vital in ensuring that every pilgrim experiences respect, safety and a sense of belonging,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has shaped our faith, culture and identity since time immemorial. He said the sacred Yatra reminds us of our eternal bond with Lord Shiva, the symbol of infinite power, knowledge and compassion. Each year pilgrims come from across the country and abroad and they bring not only their prayers but also the hopes and aspirations of all humanity, he said.

“Every year the world bears witness that the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is an occasion where people of all faiths, communities and walks of life unite in the spirit of serving the pilgrims. Let us make Baba Barfani’s Yatra an exemplary model of devotion and service. Let us show the world that when devotion and service go hand in hand, the impossible becomes possible. Let us ensure that every pilgrim feels our hospitality and warmth. This is an occasion when Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and followers of all faiths in Jammu Kashmir stand together in the cause of human service. That unity is our greatest strength,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also emphasized that over the past few years, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and other stakeholders continuously worked to make the Yatra smoother and safer. Roads have been widened, communication facilities improved and infrastructure modernized. He said Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is now equipped with world-class facilities.

During the interaction, the members of civil society unanimously extended their support and cooperation for the successful conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. They appreciated the extensive arrangements made by the Administration and the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board over the past few years, stating that significant improvements in infrastructure, security, healthcare, sanitation and pilgrim facilities have greatly enhanced the overall Yatra experience.

The Lieutenant Governor also welcomed the valuable suggestions shared by the civil society members and other stakeholders. He assured them that all genuine recommendations would be thoroughly examined for implementation.

The interaction was attended by Altaf Ahmad Wani, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi and Mian Mehar Ali, Members of Legislative Assembly; Nalin Prabhat, Director General of Police; Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners, senior officials, representatives of religious and social organisations, trade and business associations, social organisations and other prominent members of civil society.