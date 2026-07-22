LG Manoj Sinha Visits Voluntary Medicare Society, Interacts With Para Athletes

Srinagar, Jul 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) today, which has been tirelessly serving Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh for over five decades through healthcare, education, livelihood, and community inclusion. During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor held key discussions with officials of the organisation and Para Athletes regarding the holistic empowerment, rehabilitation, and sports development for Divyangjan across Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

The VMS office bearers and its President/ Founder Dr. Mir Mohammad Maqbool and Vice President Prof Masooda Yasin, urged the Lieutenant Governor for building a robust and structured ecosystem for adaptive sports. Several key initiatives and requirements including Robotic appliances for Physiotherapy, healthcare and skill development facility, setting up a J&K Para Sports Association to facilitate talent from the district level up to international competitions, developing an Indoor Para Sports Hall to ensure an accessible, all-weather environment for year-round training and rehabilitation, addressing core athlete needs and including specialized sports wheelchairs, modern equipment, coaching camps, exposure programs, and travel assistance were deliberated.

The Lieutenant Governor said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India remains steadfast in its mission to uplift Divyangjan and ensure equal opportunities for all.

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"In recent years, para-athletes from Jammu Kashmir have brought immense pride to the region on national and global stages. The administration reaffirms its commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and support to nurture the potential of UT's specially-abled youth," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the extraordinary dedication and selfless service of the entire team of Voluntary Medicare Society and the organisations associated with the society for transforming countless lives. He also toured the rehabilitation units, wards and other facilities and interacted with the children with special needs.

"Whenever meaningful social change occurs, it is driven by passionate individuals like Dr. Mir Mohammad Maqbool and all those serving here.

Today, I connect myself with the Voluntary Medicare Society; just as its office bearers and volunteers give their hearts to this noble cause," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Dr. Mir Mohammad Maqbool, President / Founder, Voluntary Medicare Society; Prof Masooda Yasin, Vice President; Dr Farooq Ahmad Kaloo, Secretary; Er. Majid Ahmad Bala, Executive Board Member, staff, coaches, trainers and other officer bearers of the Society were present on the occasion.

Dr. GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and senior officers also accompanied the Lieutenant Governor.