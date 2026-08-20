LG Manoj Sinha Visits Vibrant Village Karol Krishna In Kathua

JAMMU, Aug 20: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today visited Karol Krishna, a border village in Kathua district. The village along with Rathua, Gujjar Chak, Gajnal, Bobiya, Kadiyala comes under the Vibrant Village Programme-Phase-2 (VVP-2). The Lieutenant Governor handed over benefits under several government schemes to local families and appointment letters to youth.

Addressing the residents from 6 strategic villages under VVP-2, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized that border villages are not India’s last villages, but its first villages, the frontline of the nation’s identity and development.

He noted that for decades, the word “border” carried a sense of distance and these villages were far from the priorities of governance. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, border villages have been brought into the mainstream of development.

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“When the story of India’s development is written, its first chapter should begin in villages like Karol Krishna, Rathua, Gajnal, Bobiya, Kadiyala and Gujjar Chak, where India’s border breathes and the tricolour flutters,” he said.

Highlighting progress since 2019, the Lieutenant Governor stated that all 216 border villages of Kathua district are now connected by road, with full electrification achieved. Telecommunication and television access, once limited, now reach every household.

“These figures are not just numbers and reports but they represent real change in your lives,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor shared data highlighting that poverty levels have declined sharply, migration to cities has halved, and rural incomes have risen by 30%. Employment opportunities have expanded, with unemployment reduced to nearly half of earlier levels. More than 2,000 individual and community bunkers have been constructed for the safety of border families.

“Our goal should be that the entire population moves above the poverty line,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also commended the role of Nari Shakti in transforming border economies. Under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, over 1,300 self-help groups have been formed, benefiting more than 12,000 families. Women are engaged in tailoring, embroidery, crafts, and small enterprises, strengthening both household and village economies. The Lieutenant Governor also urged the young generation of border villages to dream as big as those in metro cities. He noted that government schools now have improved facilities, digital classrooms, vocational training and full academic sessions.

“This is not a minor change but it is a generational transformation,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor outlined four key resolves for the development of border villages- Self-reliance by Connecting villages not just to roads but to markets, promoting horticulture and dairy cooperatives. Youth empowerment by creating opportunities in agriculture, tourism, defence-support services, and crafts. Improved health facilities by strengthening healthcare and tele-medicine connectivity, and the fourth resolve is robust security infrastructure by enhancing coordination between civil administration and armed forces.

“Development and security are not separate goals but they are two pillars of the same goal. Only a secure village can become a prosperous village, and only prosperous villages can build a self-reliant and developed India,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the youth and families of Karol Krishna and neighbouring villages to take responsibility for shaping their future.

“I want to tell the youth of Karol Krishna, Rathua, Gajnal, Bobiya, Kadiyala and Gujjar Chak that your ancestors held this soil through difficulties for many decades after Independence. Now it is your responsibility to take it forward. Today, resources are in your hands, and if there is any shortfall anywhere, I promise it will be addressed immediately. Today the big question is - taking this opportunity, how far will you take your village? Will Karol Krishna be known only as a border village, or as a border village that produces the country’s finest youth? That decision is now the youth's responsibility.

I also want to assure all families in border villages that we will ensure that the light of development reaches every home. The Vibrant Villages Programme is a national resolve, and from now on we will not let border villages remain behind. You are India’s “first name”. You are not the periphery of the country but you are the front line. You are the place from where India becomes visible. And as long as our soldier stands on the border, and behind him the border villages stand firm, India is firm. India is invincible. India is immortal,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Addressing the demands, the Lieutenant Governor assured Kathua residents that prompt action will be taken to resolve their issues.

During his visit to the Karol Krishna Border Out Post (BOP), the Lieutenant Governor interacted with the Jawans and commended their steadfast commitment to securing the nation's borders and their exceptional service during Operation Sindoor. He emphasized the need for continuous vigilance to disrupt and neutralize any hostile attempts by the enemy.

Advocate Vijay Kumar, Member of Legislative Assembly from Hiranagar; Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Ashwani Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Power Development Department; Bhim Sen Tuti; IGP Jammu; Asif Jalal, IG BSF; M Raju, Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce; Sarmad Hafeez, Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department; Ms R. Alice Vaz, Commissioner Secretary to Government, Planning and Information; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Mohammad Aijaz , Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj; Amitava Chatterjee, MD & CEO, J&K Bank; Rajesh Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Kathua; senior officials and people from different walks of life were present.