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Home / Latest News / LG Manoj Sinha Transfers 12 IAS, IPS, JKAS Officers In Minor Reshuffle

LG Manoj Sinha Transfers 12 IAS, IPS, JKAS Officers In Minor Reshuffle

JAMMU, Oct 31: In a minor administrative reshuffle, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the transfers and postings of 12 officers. Among those transferred are 5 IAS, one IPS and 6 JKAS officers. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
08:29 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 31: In a minor administrative reshuffle, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the transfers and postings of 12 officers.

Among those transferred are 5 IAS, one IPS and 6 JKAS officers.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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