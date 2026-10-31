LG Manoj Sinha Transfers 12 IAS, IPS, JKAS Officers In Minor Reshuffle
JAMMU, Oct 31: In a minor administrative reshuffle, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the transfers and postings of 12 officers. Among those transferred are 5 IAS, one IPS and 6 JKAS officers. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Oct 31: In a minor administrative reshuffle, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the transfers and postings of 12 officers.
Among those transferred are 5 IAS, one IPS and 6 JKAS officers.
See Order Copy Click Here......
Advertisement