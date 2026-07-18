LG Manoj Sinha Reviews Udhampur Yatra Accident, Directs Best Medical Care For Injured Pilgrims

Srinagar, July 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation after a Shri Amarnathji Yatra convoy vehicle met with an accident near Jakhani in Udhampur earlier this morning.

The Lieutenant Governor spoke with Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Shri Minga Sherpa and medical officials, and directed for best possible medical care for the injured undergoing treatment at GMC Udhampur.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor has said:

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"Spoke with the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur and medical officials and inquired about the health condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident near Jakhani, Udhampur earlier this morning. Five pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and a driver from Ganderbal sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at GMC Udhampur. Senior officials have been directed to ensure all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care is provided for their swift recovery. I pray to Baba Barfani for the safety, well-being and smooth journey of all devotees."