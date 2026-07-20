LG Sinha Reviews Rain Situation In J&K, Directs Speedy Restoration

Jammu, Jul 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday reviewed the impact of heavy rain, flash floods and landslides across Jammu and Kashmir, directing officials to ensure the swift restoration of essential services while assessing damage to public infrastructure and residential houses.

The Lt Governor also expressed grief over the loss of two lives in rain-related incidents in Doda district.

"I spoke to senior officials today to assess the impact of heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides. I am deeply saddened by the loss of two lives in Doda, and my heart goes out to their families," Sinha said on X.

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He said emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army, have been deployed in vulnerable areas and are on high alert.

According to the Lt Governor, several key roads in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and Udhampur districts have been reopened, while efforts are underway to restore water supply in the affected areas.

"Field teams have also been directed to urgently evaluate damage to houses and public infrastructure," he said.

Four more people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Jammu on Monday, taking the death toll to 16 over the past two days, officials said.

At least seven people were still missing as persistent heavy rains hampered rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit Poonch and Rajouri districts, they said. (Agencies)