LG Manoj Sinha Reviews Security, Calls For Robust Counter-Terrorism Strategy In J&K

SRINAGAR, Sep 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials and assessed the security apparatus and strategic preparedness across the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor instructed the senior officials to maintain sustained pressure on terror networks and enhance ground-level operational synergy, calling for an aggressive area domination strategy to decisively eliminate emerging threats.

Emphasizing that public trust is vital to the security apparatus, the Lieutenant Governor directed police officials to foster direct engagement with the public, designating specific hours for citizen interaction and grievance redressal.

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Reviewing the functioning at the police station level, the Lieutenant Governor underscored the necessity of transparent, impartial and sensitive complaint handling, directing officers to conduct investigations with absolute professionalism.

“The police must maintain a strong and continuous engagement with the public. Every genuine grievance must be addressed with sensitivity and every investigation must be conducted with absolute fairness, transparency and impartiality,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the Jammu Kashmir Police and security agencies for their effective action against drug smugglers. He has directed officials to intensify operations against narco-terror networks and enhance monitoring of emerging digital threats. Highlighting the emerging challenges in the cyber and social media space, the Lieutenant Governor directed for close monitoring of social media platforms to counter anti-national propaganda, digital misinformation and online blackmailing.

During the meeting, the DGP and Principal Secretary Home apprised the Lieutenant Governor of the overall security scenario in Jammu Kashmir. IGPs, DIGs and Divisional Commissioners briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the security situation in their respective areas, anti-terror operations, law and order, drug smuggling and other emerging challenges.

The meeting also held comprehensive and detailed deliberations on a wide range of other critical issues.

The Lieutenant Governor instructed all officers to maintain heightened operational vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination and a proactive approach to safeguarding peace and maintaining law and order in the UT.

The meeting was attended by Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home Department; S.J.M.Gillani, Special DG Coordination PHQ; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; M.K. Sinha, ADGP, CID; Sujit Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Tejinder Singh, IGP Jammu; Sarah Rizvi, IGP, Crime Branch; Divisional Commissioners; DIGs and other senior officials.