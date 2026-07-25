LG Manoj Sinha Reviews Repair And Restoration Work Along Yatra Tracks

SRINAGAR, Jul 25: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting today with Camp Directors and senior officials to review the ongoing repair and restoration work along the Shri Amarnathji Yatra tracks in the wake of recent heavy rainfall.

The Lieutenant Governor assessed the damage on tracks, safety railings, and essential infrastructure and directed the executing agencies and officials to prioritize vulnerable zones prone to mudslides and shooting stones.

To ensure safety of pilgrims, the Lieutenant Governor directed the deployment of additional Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) and stressed the importance of sharing real-time weather updates with the Yatris proactively.

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The Lieutenant Governor also instructed officials to ensure that essential services, including power, water supply, communication, and healthcare, remain fully operational.

The meeting was attended by Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Rahul Singh, Additional CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Amod Nagpure Ashok, SSP Anantnag; Dr. GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Shri Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; Sudhanshu Dhama, SSP Ganderbal; Camp Directors; senior officials of civil administration, Police, Army, Security forces, Shrine Board, BRO, Health, Meteorological and other line departments.