Amarnath Yatra: LG Sinha Reviews Arrangements At Jammu Base Camp, Says Treat Yatris As 'Divine Guests'

JAMMU, July 15: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here and reviewed the facilities and services put in place for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

The lieutenant Governor held a meeting with senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, security forces, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and civil administration to assess the arrangements at the base camp.

"I visited Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu today to review the facilities and services in place for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra", he took to X.

Noting that the annual pilgrimage has crossed the three-lakh mark within 12 days of its commencement, Sinha said ensuring a smooth, safe and hassle-free experience for devotees remains the administration's top priority.

He commended the efforts of all agencies involved in the conduct of the pilgrimage and urged them to treat every pilgrim as a divine guest.

Sinha stressed the need for flawless registration, comfortable accommodation and seamless travel arrangements for devotees visiting the holy cave shrine of Baba Barfani.

He also directed the officials to showcase the tourism potential of the Jammu region by organising sightseeing tours for pilgrims to important spiritual and tourist destinations across the Jammu division.

Sinha further asked the administration to actively promote the region's handicraft and handloom products among the visiting pilgrims.

"Our goal is that whenever Baba Amarnath pilgrims return home, they should carry a piece of Jammu with them in the form of beautiful local handmade products and unforgettable memories," he said.

"Together, we resolve to make this year's Yatra truly historic", the Lieutenant Governor reiterated.

In the wake of the surge in footfall since last week, he had also visited the twin basecamps of Pahalgam and Baltal and the Srinagar yatri niwas in the Kashmir valley to review the situation.