LG Manoj Sinha Releases 15th Edition Of Amarnath Yatra Guidebook

SRINAGAR, Jun 15P Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday released the 15th edition of the Amarnath Yatra guidebook at Lok Bhavan here.

Sinha commended the Tourism Federation of Jammu for its efforts to enhance the pilgrimage tourism experience, an official spokesman said.

Sinha also appreciated the collaborative efforts of the federation and all associated organisations in ensuring that Amarnath Yatra remains a safe, seamless, and spiritually fulfilling journey for devotees.

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This year's edition of the guidebook serves as an essential informative manual for pilgrims. It provides vital information regarding facilities, safety protocols, Yatra disciplines, registration procedures, medical facilities, accommodation options, and emergency contact details along both routes from Lakhanpur to the Holy Cave.

Tourism Federation of Jammu chairman Rajesh Gupta and state president Vishwa Hindu Parishad informed the L-G that regular Aarti ceremonies have now been expanded to other sacred locations across the region, including Surinsar Nag Mandir, Baba Kailakh Dev Sthan, Purmandal, Ghagwal, Jatwal, and Raghunath Mandir.

Arrangements have been put in place in coordination with Jammu Smart City Limited for the continuation of regular Aarti from June 29 (Jyeshtha Purnima). On the first day of Aarti at Jammu, Poojan will be performed on the morning of 29 June at the venue, continuing the practice from last year.

Additionally, Langar will continue to be served at the current registration counter in Jammu from the same date.

The federation has also planned to produce a video documentary showcasing upgraded facilities for pilgrims, covering the entire area from Lakhanpur to the Holy Cave, including both routes.

The documentary, to be released before the Yatra begins, will apprise pilgrims of enhanced facilities and educate devotees on Yatra disciplines and safety protocols.