LG Pays Homage To Kargil Martyrs On Eve Of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Srinagar, Jul 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage to the brave hearts of the Kargil War on the eve of “Kargil Vijay Diwas”.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor said: “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I bow to our martyrs who made supreme sacrifice to safeguard the sovereignty and honor of Maa Bharti during Operation Vijay. The extraordinary courage of our Armed Forces will forever inspire generations to come.

I also bow in deep reverence to the families of our fallen heroes. Their selfless dedication remains an enduring symbol of our ultimate national pride.”