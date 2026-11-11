LG Manoj Sinha Constitutes Committee To Probe Nehru Market Fire

Jammu/Srinagar, Nov 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday formed an inquiry committee to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the fire that broke out at a warehouse in Jammu's Nehru market on November 8.

A Lok Bhawan spokesperson said Sinha constituted the committee comprising the Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Tejinder Singh and Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal.

"The committee is directed to probe any lapses or negligence, fix responsibility, and submit its report within 15 days," the spokesperson said.

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Several shops were gutted in the blaze at the historic market, one of the oldest commercial hubs of Jammu known for its wholesale trade in foodgrains, edible oil, essential commodities and other daily-use items on Sunday night.