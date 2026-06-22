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Home / Latest News / LG Manoj Sinha Offers Prayers At Kheer Bhawani Temple

LG Manoj Sinha Offers Prayers At Kheer Bhawani Temple

Tulmulla (J-K), Jun 22: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid obeisance at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district, and prayed for peace and prosperity in the Union Territory. The LG offered prayers at the temple...

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Daily Excelsior
12:19 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Pic: Firdous/Excelsior
Tulmulla (J-K), Jun 22: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid obeisance at the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district, and prayed for peace and prosperity in the Union Territory.
The LG offered prayers at the temple of Ragnya Devi in the central Kashmir district, as hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits celebrated the annual Mela amidst stringent security arrangements.
Sinha also took stock of the arrangements made for the devotees.
Speaking to reporters, the LG said it is a matter of satisfaction that the number of pilgrims this year was more compared to the last few years.
"We pray to Mata Kheer Bhawani for continued peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
Sinha said the administration has made proper arrangements for the devotees.
"We pray to Mata that her blessings continue upon the people," he added.
The mela is held each year on 'Jyeshta Asthami'.
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