Conserving Nature Spiritual Duty Of Every Citizen: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Jul 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said conserving nature is the spiritual duty of every citizen, and one should leave the earth in a better condition for future generations.

"Conserving nature should be our spiritual duty. Thousands of years ago, our ancestors and sages taught us to revere nature. We called rivers our mothers, regarded trees as life-givers, and the earth was worshipped as a mother-goddess in the Sanatan tradition," Sinha said, addressing an all-faith gathering in Baramulla.

He said it is the duty of the present generation to leave a more favourable environment for future generations.

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"When we leave this earth, we should pass it on in a better condition for future generations," he said.

In the Sanatan tradition, the lieutenant governor said, a yajna represents selfless sacrifice and shared responsibility aimed at fostering global peace.

"The view of our sages was always inclusive and compassionate. Today, as the world struggles with divisions and conflict, the prayers rising from this sacred land of Baramulla and the verses of the Vedas and the Bhagavad Gita offer humanity a powerful message of peace, goodwill and coexistence," Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor said Sanatan tradition teaches one to see God in every person.

"Our spiritual tradition removes distinctions of language, region, caste and custom. India is a land where all religions have flourished," he added.