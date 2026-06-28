LG Manoj Sinha Interacts With Volunteers Of Save Youth Save Future Foundation

Srinagar, Jun 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the volunteers of the Save Youth Save Future Foundation at Lok Bhavan, Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the efforts of the members of the foundation for their dedicated community outreach and social initiatives and inspiring greater participation of youth in the fight against substance abuse.

Calling upon the youth to become ambassadors of a drug-free Jammu Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor urged them to continue spreading awareness in their localities and work with determination to build a prosperous and healthy society.

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He also reiterated his commitment to dismantle the entire drug ecosystem while ensuring that affected youth receive every possible opportunity for treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration into the mainstream.

During the interaction, the members of the Save Youth Save Future Foundation expressed their gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for spearheading the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan. They also lauded the stringent action taken by the Civil Administration and J&K Police against drug peddlers and those involved in the narcotics trade.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also launched "Mulaqaat", an initiative of the Save Youth Save Future Foundation aimed at bringing together people from different communities to interact, share their memories, experiences, traditions and cultural heritage. The initiative seeks to strengthen social bonds, promote communal harmony and foster mutual understanding among diverse sections of society.

Wajahat Farooq Bhat, Chairman, Save Youth Save Future Foundation; Anika Nazir, Women's Wing Head; Mudasir Ahmed Dar, South Kashmir Zonal President and team members of the Save Youth Save Future Foundation were present.