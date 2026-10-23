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Home / Latest News / LG Manoj Sinha Interacts With 2011-Batch IFS Officers At Lok Bhavan

LG Manoj Sinha Interacts With 2011-Batch IFS Officers At Lok Bhavan

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with a group of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers of the 2011 batch at Lok Bhavan, Srinagar. The officers are currently on a week-long official visit to Jammu Kashmir as part...

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Daily Excelsior
03:12 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Oct 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with a group of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers of the 2011 batch at Lok Bhavan, Srinagar.

The officers are currently on a week-long official visit to Jammu Kashmir as part of their Mid-Career Training Programme. During their interactions, the visiting officers shared professional insights and discussed ways to boost UT's global presence, focusing particularly on trade, tourism, and technology.

The deliberations also highlighted Jammu Kashmir's developmental initiatives, with a focused approach toward youth empowerment, sports advancement, and the facilitation of international events. The delegation consisted of Shri Sarvjeet Soodan, Shri Vimarsh Aryan, and Ms. Ovessa Iqbal.

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