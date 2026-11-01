LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates Residential Complex For PM Package Employees In Valley

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated a newly constructed transit residential complex for Prime Minister package employees and advancing the return of Kashmiri Pandit families to the Valley.

Sinha also virtually inaugurated residential complexes at Kakan Maran in Budgam and Kulangam Bagh in Kupwara, an official spokesperson said.

Addressing the gathering, Sinha said the inauguration of 1,416 flats across the three locations marked a significant step towards improving the living conditions of employees appointed under the PM Package and advancing the vision of the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandit families to the Valley.

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The transit accommodation project consists of 6,000 flats across 342 blocks at 20 locations in 10 districts of the Kashmir Valley. The project was accelerated in 2020 in mission mode.

Of the 6,000 sanctioned flats, more than 5,200 flats have been constructed, with over 3,800 allotted already.

Highlighting the achievements of the three newly inaugurated complexes, the LG said that the Zewan complex, the largest under the project, comprises 936 flats across 39 blocks, all of which have been allotted. The Kulangam Bagh complex in Kupwara consists of 288 flats across 18 blocks, while the Kakan Maran complex in Budgam comprises 192 flats across 12 blocks.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure that all pending works are completed without delay.

Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Anil Kumar Singh, assured that the remaining flats will be completed by December this year.

Applauding the contributions of workers and government officials, including Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces, Sinha commended the dedicated service of employees working in the Valley under the PM Package Programme.

Emphasising that the completion of the flats marks the beginning of a new responsibility, he called for uninterrupted electricity and water supply, robust security arrangements, effective waste management, and prompt grievance redressal.

He said that the return of Kashmiri Pandit families is integral to preserving Kashmir's cultural, spiritual, and civilisational heritage.

Sinha said that Kashmir's literary consciousness, spiritual heritage, and cultural splendour cannot be imagined without the contribution of Kashmiri Pandits.

"Kashmir is incomplete without Kashmiri Pandits and it is deprived of a precious part of its soul. Dignified return of Kashmiri Pandit families is a commitment to restoring the historical heritage and human dignity of the Kashmir Division," he added.