LG Manoj Sinha Inaugurates National Seminar On Millets Mission In J&K

Srinagar, Sept 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated a National Seminar on the Millets Mission, aimed at promoting a healthy ecosystem and sustainable food systems in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said that the initiative is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Shree Anna”, with a focus on strengthening climate-resilient agriculture, empowering small and marginal farmers, supporting women entrepreneurs and reviving the traditional culture of nutritious food.

Sinha highlighted the importance of millets in addressing contemporary challenges related to health, sustainability and food security, stressing that their significance extends beyond agricultural production.

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“Millets are not merely crops but they are instruments of health, sustainability, and self-reliance,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He emphasized the need to promote sustainable agricultural practices that can withstand changing climatic conditions while improving livelihood opportunities for farmers and rural communities.

The Lieutenant Governor also underlined the importance of encouraging women-led entrepreneurship and strengthening local food systems to create greater economic opportunities at the grassroots level.

He called for collective efforts to ensure that the benefits of millet-based agriculture and nutrition reach villages across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Let us together ensure that every plate carries nourishment and every village carries hope,” Sinha said.

The National Seminar provides a platform for experts, agricultural stakeholders and other participants to deliberate on the potential of millets in promoting nutrition, sustainable agriculture, climate resilience and rural economic development in Jammu and Kashmir.