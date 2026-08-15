LG Sinha Calls For Honesty, Protection Of Freedom In Independence Day Address

Srinagar, Aug 15: Emphasising that the greatest tribute to the country's martyrs and freedom fighters is to work with honesty and protect the nation's hard-earned freedom, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday hoisted the National Flag at Lok Bhavan on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

A ceremonial police contingent presented the National Salute.

Paying homage to the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized the difficult journey, struggle and sacrifice for independence.

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He also paid tribute to the civilians who tragically lost their lives in unfortunate natural calamities this year.

"On this historic day, I join all citizens in paying heartfelt tributes to our founding fathers and the valiant sons and daughters of Mother India who sacrificed their lives for country's freedom. Let us strive to realize their cherished dreams of building a peaceful, prosperous Jammu Kashmir and a great nation. The truest tribute we can pay to our martyrs and freedom fighters is to resolve to work with integrity and safeguard our hard-earned freedom," the Lieutenant Governor said.

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, he expressed strong confidence in India's potential to emerge as a global leader. The Lieutenant Governor emphasized that citizens must unite to foster an inclusive society that prioritizes the public interest and extends compassion to the underprivileged.

"Let us strive for balanced growth and the economic empowerment of women to build a more humane and compassionate society. We must prioritize empowering women and youth, generating jobs and ensuring environmental sustainability. Our ongoing initiatives, such as revitalizing heritage sites, restoring ancient monuments and undertaking massive afforestation drives, stand as a testament to our steadfast commitment to sustainable development," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also emphasized the importance of every citizen's active contribution to realizing the vision of a self-reliant Jammu Kashmir and Viksit Bharat by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Calling upon all the citizens of UT of Jammu Kashmir to dedicate themselves in nation-building, the Lieutenant Governor underscored the necessity of transparency and accountability in governance.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated all the brave personnel of the J&K Police and CAPFs who received gallantry medals on the eve of Independence Day, while also commending sportspersons for their exceptional achievements and contribution to the union Territory's pride. He urged everyone to renew their commitment to serving the nation with greater vigour, sincerity, and dedication.