LG Manoj Sinha hands Over Appointment Letter To Deceased PSI Sachin Verma’s Wife

Jammu, Sept 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over the appointment letter, on compassionate grounds, to Dr. Vaishali Misra, Wife of J&K Police Sub-Inspector Sachin Verma, today.

The Lieutenant Governor assured all possible assistance and support from the Administration to the family.

PSI Sachin Verma of 23 Bn IRP lost his life in an unfortunate road accident in the Nowgam area of Srinagar on August 11, 2025.