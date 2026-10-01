LG Manoj Sinha Greets People On The Eve Of Gandhi Jayanti

Srinagar, Oct 1: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, which will be celebrated tomorrow on 2nd October, 2026.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor has said, “On the occasion of the 157th birth anniversary of our Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Jammu Kashmir.

“Pujya Bapu showed the world that truth, non-violence and self-reliance are eternal paths to peace. His timeless ideals of Satya, Ahimsa, Swadeshi, Swachhata and Sarvodaya continue to guide humanity and inspire us to dedicate ourselves to the country's continuous growth and prosperity.

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On this sacred occasion, let us pay heartfelt tribute to Pujya Bapu by pledging to live by his noble principles. Together, let us build a peaceful and prosperous Jammu Kashmir and developed India”.