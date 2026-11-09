Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / LG Manoj Sinha Greets People Of Uttarakhand On State's Foundation Day

LG Manoj Sinha Greets People Of Uttarakhand On State's Foundation Day

Jammu, Nov 9: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday extended greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the state's foundation day. Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
11:21 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Jammu, Nov 9: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday extended greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the state's foundation day.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of India.

In a message posted on X, the Lieutenant Governor said Uttarakhand, popularly known as Devbhoomi, was blessed with a rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and natural beauty.

Advertisement

"May Uttarakhand continue to scale new heights of progress. I wish the people of the state happiness, peace, prosperity and good health," Sinha said in his message.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra