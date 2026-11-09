Jammu, Nov 9: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday extended greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the state's foundation day.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of India.

In a message posted on X, the Lieutenant Governor said Uttarakhand, popularly known as Devbhoomi, was blessed with a rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and natural beauty.

Advertisement

"May Uttarakhand continue to scale new heights of progress. I wish the people of the state happiness, peace, prosperity and good health," Sinha said in his message.