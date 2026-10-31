LG Manoj Sinha Flags Off Run For Unity At SKICC

Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, observed annually on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The event is organised to promote national unity, integrity and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, with students, youth, officials and participants from various institutions taking part.

The participants also took the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge, reaffirming their commitment to national unity, integrity and security.

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The run commenced from SKICC and is scheduled to conclude at the Botanical Garden in Srinagar.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed on October 31 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his contribution to national integration. (KNO)