LG Flags Off Harmukh–Gangbal Pilgrimage; Calls It A Living Expression Of Eternal Faith

Srinagar, Sept 18: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today flagged off the auspicious Harmukh–Gangbal pilgrimage at Ganderbal. The Lieutenant Governor said the Yatra is a sacred bridge between India’s glorious past and vibrant present. Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor observed that Jammu Kashmir has, for millennia, been nourished by an unbroken stream of faith, with every step of its land imbued with spiritual energy, as highlighted by Kalhana in the Rajatarangini.

Quoting from the Nilamata Purana, the Lieutenant Governor noted that Mount Harmukh, also known as Harmukut, is revered as the abode of Lord Shiva, while Gangbal Lake at 14,500 feet is regarded as the sacred presence of Mother Ganga. He said despite difficult terrain and historical upheavals, devotees have preserved their spiritual bond with this pilgrimage site, which is also associated with paying homage to ancestors, comparable in sanctity to Haridwar.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that Himalayan pilgrimages teach humility before nature and inspire noble thoughts from all directions, fostering social harmony.

Advertisement

“I firmly believe that the Harmukh–Gangbal pilgrimage is a living expression of this immortal faith. On the pilgrimage, no one is superior or inferior. All are seekers of truth, united in spirituality. This is the strength of our eternal culture,” he said.

Highlighting the relevance of pilgrimage in contemporary times, the Lieutenant Governor urged pilgrims to pledge to protect nature, especially in the context of climate change and environmental challenges. He observed that such spiritual journeys strengthen the nation’s soul and collective consciousness.

“I often say that Himalayan pilgrimages teach us two important lessons. First, I am not the master of nature but its custodian. Second, noble and beneficial thoughts should come to us from all directions so that we may make society more prosperous. I believe that, in our eternal culture, pilgrimage has always been a great force for social harmony.

Pilgrimage gives us that strength and self-confidence. At the same time, it brings us closer to nature. During the journey, we realise that nature is our heritage and that we have a responsibility towards it.

The Harmukh–Gangbal pilgrimage is also giving us an opportunity to tell our younger generation that our eternal culture represents not only the consciousness of the present but also the direction of the future,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also referred to the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, dedicated to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of continuous public service. He appealed to the citizens and the Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust to actively participate in activities such as cleanliness drives, blood donation, health camps, tree plantation, and youth programmes.

“May the snow-clad peaks of Harmukh inspire us to cultivate lofty thoughts, and may the blessings and compassion of Lord Shiva remain with all the pilgrims,” he said.

Mian Altaf Ahmad, Member of Parliament; Mian Mehar Ali, Member of Legislative Assembly from Kangan; Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Vinod Pandita, Founder Chairman and General Secretary, Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Sujit Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; Anil Bhat, President and other members of the Harmukh Ganga Gangbal Trust, religious heads, senior civil and police administrators, security officials, prominent citizens, and devotees in large number attended the flag-off ceremony.