LG Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims from Jammu

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off the first batch of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026 pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu. Officials told that the batch, comprising hundreds of devotees from across the country, left amid tight security arrangements and religious fervor. Chanting of hymns and prayers marked the occasion as officials and security personnel oversaw the departure.