LG Manoj Sinha Extends Greetings To ITBP On 65th Raising Day

Srinagar, Oct 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday conveyed his greetings to the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and their family members on the occasion of the force’s 65th Raising Day, acknowledging their commitment to national security and their role in guarding the country’s frontiers.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor lauded the ITBP personnel for maintaining a constant vigil along the country’s challenging border stretches, stating that their service reflects courage, dedication and professionalism under demanding conditions.

Sinha paid tribute to the members of the force for their unwavering commitment to protecting the nation, particularly in high-altitude areas where extreme weather and difficult terrain pose significant operational challenges.

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He also recognised the contribution of ITBP personnel in upholding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity through their sustained deployment along sensitive border areas.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his best wishes to all ranks of the force and their families, acknowledging their sacrifices and selfless contribution to the service of the motherland.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, a Central Armed Police Force responsible for guarding the India-China border, is observing its 65th Raising Day on October 24.