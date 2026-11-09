LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Warehouse Fire, Assures All Possible Assistance
Jammu, Nov 9: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, expressed profound grief over the fire incident at Warehouse, Jammu. He reviewed the situation last night. The Lieutenant Governor also spoke with the senior officials today and directed to ensure that immediate and...
Jammu, Nov 9: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, expressed profound grief over the fire incident at Warehouse, Jammu.
He reviewed the situation last night. The Lieutenant Governor also spoke with the senior officials today and directed to ensure that immediate and comprehensive relief is provided to those affected by this tragedy. He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the business community and traders and assured all possible assistance.
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