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Home / Latest News / LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Warehouse Fire, Assures All Possible Assistance

LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Grief Over Warehouse Fire, Assures All Possible Assistance

Jammu, Nov 9: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, expressed profound grief over the fire incident at Warehouse, Jammu. He reviewed the situation last night. The Lieutenant Governor also spoke with the senior officials today and directed to ensure that immediate and...

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Daily Excelsior
04:57 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Nov 9: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, expressed profound grief over the fire incident at Warehouse, Jammu.

He reviewed the situation last night. The Lieutenant Governor also spoke with the senior officials today and directed to ensure that immediate and comprehensive relief is provided to those affected by this tragedy. He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the business community and traders and assured all possible assistance.

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